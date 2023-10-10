Jerry Jones' faith in Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy remains unshaken

took in San Francisco on Sunday night. He believed this team was the one that could end his long Super Bowl drought. He believed this quarterback and this coach were somehow different, and special."We have, in my mind — make no mistake about it — we have a quarterback that can get us there," Jones said Tuesday morning in an interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.
"We did view this game as a game that would tell us where we are," Jones said."Nobody likes where we are."He's right about that. But he's more concerned with where his Cowboys are going, which is an open question for everybody else right now. There's no question that the Dallas Cowboys are a good team — far better than what they showed in San Francisco.
That's another way of asking: Can McCarthy and Prescott win the big games? McCarthy has a Super Bowl ring and three other trips to the NFC championship game from his time in Green Bay, but he had two Hall of Fame quarterbacks (Brett Favre and
"We should recognize we had a very bad outing and San Francisco had a very good outing. But as far as sitting here saying we should completely change out the towels here, that's not even in the cards. And it's really ridiculous.""I do. Yes, I do," Jones said."For Dak, I like what we're doing. It didn't show against the 49ers. That was very disappointing.
"I'm not panicked," Jones said."But the gap is … when something tells you what it is, don't try to dream that it's something else.
