Jerry Jones' faith in Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy remains unshaken

took in San Francisco on Sunday night. He believed this team was the one that could end his long Super Bowl drought. He believed this quarterback and this coach were somehow different, and special."We have, in my mind — make no mistake about it — we have a quarterback that can get us there," Jones said Tuesday morning in an interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"We did view this game as a game that would tell us where we are," Jones said."Nobody likes where we are."He's right about that. But he's more concerned with where his Cowboys are going, which is an open question for everybody else right now. There's no question that the Dallas Cowboys are a good team — far better than what they showed in San Francisco.

That's another way of asking: Can McCarthy and Prescott win the big games? McCarthy has a Super Bowl ring and three other trips to the NFC championship game from his time in Green Bay, but he had two Hall of Fame quarterbacks (Brett Favre andAnd while Prescott has a glowing 64-38 regular season record in his seven-plus years as the Cowboys starter, he's still only gotten Dallas past the... headtopics.com

"We should recognize we had a very bad outing and San Francisco had a very good outing. But as far as sitting here saying we should completely change out the towels here, that's not even in the cards. And it's really ridiculous.""I do. Yes, I do," Jones said."For Dak, I like what we're doing. It didn't show against the 49ers. That was very disappointing.

"I'm not panicked," Jones said."But the gap is … when something tells you what it is, don't try to dream that it's something else.

Read more:

FOXSports »

Jerry Jones: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott can 'get us to a Super Bowl'Dallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones still believes in Cowboys, Dak Prescott after rout - ESPNCowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones acknowledged there is a gap between his team and the 49ers but said he still believes in Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott.

What did a 49ers defender tell Rodney Harrison about the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott?Why did a San Francisco 49ers defender tell a Sunday NIght Football analyst that he wants the ball in Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hands?

Dak Prescott hits KaVontae Turpin for pretty Cowboys TD against 49ers on SNF - ESPNDallas got on the board in the second quarter Sunday night with an impressive catch by the second-year receiver.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys EMBARRASSED against Brock Purdy, 49ers - Dave Helman reacts | NFL on FOX PodDave Helman breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' crushing victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Dallas Cowboys bounce back from this embarrassing loss? Did Dak Prescott get exposed? Can ANYONE stop Brock Purdy and the 49ers? Check out everything Helman said here!

Dak Prescott throws 3 INT in 49ers’ 42-10 domination over Cowboys | The Carton ShowIf the SNF match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys was supposed to reveal that Dak Prescott and his team were Super Bowl contenders, fans may have left feeling more than a little disappointed. The quarterback threw 3 interceptions in the 2nd half of the game, which ended with a score of 42-10. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy shined, and proved that he has definitely earned the role of QB1 in San Francisco. Craig Carton is joined by Willie Colon to take a look at Dallas' schedule a