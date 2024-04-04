Jerrod Calhoun Signs Five-Year Deal with the Aggies

Jerrod Calhoun has signed a five-year deal with the Aggies , starting with a base salary of $925,000 and an annual raise of $25,000. In the last two years, his salary will exceed $1 million. He will also receive annual incentives of up to $350,000.

Additionally, Calhoun will have a $750,000 assistant coaching salary pool and $150,000 for other administrative positions.

