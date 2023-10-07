The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Brown Jr.

Byrum Brown scored on the fourth play from scrimmage, ripping off a 60-yard run on a draw play to give South Florida (3-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead. Zeno responded with TD passes of 75 yards to Brandon Buckhaulter and 61 yards to Tejhaun Palmer before Jermaine Brown’s first scoring run, from 21 yards out, made it 21-7 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Byrum Brown ran for a 14-yard touchdown on the final play of the first, but Jermaine Brown scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards before halftime and capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 23-yard TD run that made it 42-14 with 11:13 left in the period. headtopics.com

Zeno completed 19 of 25 passes for 353 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown to Amare Thomas in the third quarter and a 58-yarder to Palmer in the fourth. Byrum Brown passed for 260 yards and two TDs with two interceptions and ran for 136 yards and two scores for South Florida.

Sister Wives Kody Brown has expressed favoritism of his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, even changing his standards for her after years with others.

