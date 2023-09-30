'Jeopardy' vet Amy Schneider runs the board on drugs, polyamory, transphobia and more

Schneider's memoir 'In the Form of a Question' mines the 'Jeopardy!'' star's life — acid trips, polyamory, fame, fears and how Leo DiCaprio didn't do it for her. The Boy Scouts helped Schneider realize she was trans. In hindsight, the only thing she learned from her “nightmare” experience in the Boy Scouts was that “I’m not a boy.” She found it “disgusting and disturbing.

” It didn’t help that she was pressured to watch a boy vivisect a live crawfish with his pocket knife.To this day, she says men still make her feel uncomfortable, but she’s working on it.

Leonardo DiCaprio helped her realize she wasn’t into men. A failed attempt to pleasure herself while watching “ ” led to a revelation: if Leo didn’t turn her on, no male of the species could.Schneider writes that, ahead of her senior year at the University of Dayton, “while suicide held no appeal for me, staying alive didn’t seem that tempting, either.” The Ohio native credits MTV’s animated show “

" for helping her persevere. "If Daria could survive this Sick Sad World, then so could I," she recalls. "Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider won the Tournament of Champions grand prize of $250,000 in 2022.

Amy Schneider Debuts A Memoir, ‘In The Form Of A Question’The Jeopardy! champ shares how her life has transformed since her epic winning streak and what she would tell her younger self.

Amy Schneider, historic ‘Jeopardy!’ champ, is more than a trivia buffSchneider, the show’s most successful transgender contestant ever, discusses her new memoir, “In the Form of a Question.”

