Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg 'fainted' over her stripped-down photo shoot with Carmen Electra

Jenny McCarthy revealed she made her husband Donnie Wahlberg faint with a sexy swimsuit photoshoot and shared how he surprised her on 'The Masked Singer.' Wahlberg surprised her in return, pretending they were going to be on a Zoom date before showing up in person. The"Blue Bloods" star pulled off an even bigger surprise in 2021 when he appeared on"The Masked Singer.

"

He wore the Cluedle Doo costume and made it to the semifinals before shocking McCarthy during the reveal. When he removed the mask, McCarthy backed away from the desk and abruptly fell to the floor before getting up and declaring,"I’m shaking!"

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy shares her most surprising 'Masked Singer' reveal"I had no idea my husband was going to be behind the mask because he was filming ‘Blue Bloods’ at the same time," McCarthy recalled."So, when he took off the mask, you could see my face kind of going like [imitates shocked face]. Like, I was so shocked that I couldn't see the reality that was in front of me. And then I fell to the floor because I was so shocked that it was him." headtopics.com

And she swears up and down she had"no idea, because he was supposed to be in New York. So he tricked me."

Jenny McCarthy told Fox News Digital having her husband Donnie Wahlberg revealed as a contestant has been the biggest surprise so far."The Masked Singer"

is entering its 10th season tonight after a special kickoff episode aired earlier this month.

"You know, we always figure out a way to level it up each season," McCarthy said."And this time, again, we did it."

'THE MASKED SINGER' ALUMS OFFER ADVICE TO UPCOMING PERFORMERS: 'YOU'LL ACTUALLY SHOCK YOURSELF'

She explained that some episodes will bring back fan-favorite contestants, like Jewel and Adrienne Bailon, for performances, and some theme nights.

"We started incorporating them, like, in season 9, but we really went for it in season 10," McCarthy said.

Jenny McCarthy said"The Masked Singer" is able to"level it up each season."McCarthy added there will be annight and a Harry Potter night,"(for) which I dress up as Professor Dumbledore. So, that is a sight to be seen, I will say."

For the judge,"The Masked Singer" is more than just a fun singing competition, but a way to bring people together."You know, so many families come up to me and say, ‘I love that my kids put down their phone. I love that my kids stop playing video games to sit down and watch a TV show with me,’ which does not happen anymore, except for the ‘Masked Singer,’" McCarthy said.

