Jenny McCarthy Recalls Terrifying Bullying Incident from Childhood

Jenny McCarthy opens up about her experience with bullying during her childhood, recalling a 'very scary' moment when a group of girls at her all-girls Catholic school tormented her and even lit her hair on fire .

McCarthy explains why she kept her feelings about the bullying 'bottled up' and shares her fear of being seen as a loser by her mother.

