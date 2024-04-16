Jennifer Lopez's Spring Uniform: Wide Baggy Jeans, Turtleneck, and Platform Shoes

Jennifer Lopez has lately embraced a very specific style, so much that we're calling it her spring uniform . The combo consists of very, very wide baggy jeans , a turtleneck, and platform shoes . This past weekend, she wore two almost identical looks with basically the same garments. The biggest difference between them? One time she wore a crop-top turtleneck. What really completes this spring uniform , however, is the way she matches her handbag to her shirt.
Lo looked happy and chic without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. The second round involved a cream shirt coordinated with a Birkin by Hermès; this time, Jennifer Lopez still showed off her abs without really showing them by wearing her turtleneck tight and tucked inside the waistband of her ultra-wide jeans. With slight variations, she defined the uniform. Jennifer Lopez has previously revealed herself to be a fan of comfortable shoes, such as UGG boots.
Jennifer Lopez Spring Uniform Wide Baggy Jeans Turtleneck Platform Shoes Fashion
