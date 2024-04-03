Jennifer Garner to Star in New Netflix Film Written by Leah McKendrick

Currently, not too much is known about the project, other than the film will be written by Leah McKendrick (Scrambled) and produced by Garner’s strong relationship with Netflix continues. Recently, Garner has starred in a handful of projects for the streamer, including 2022’s The Adam Project and 2023’s Family Switch.

Up next, Garner will star in the 2024 Marvel Studios film Deadpool & Wolverine where she'll reprise her role as Elektra Natchios, and will also appear opposite Paul Walter Hauser in the true-crime drama Fruitcake. McKendrick is best known for her writing, directing, and starring in Scrambled, which premiered at SXSW last year. McKendrick is also set to write the upcoming sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer for Sony.

