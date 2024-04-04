Jennifer Garner to Play Silver Surfer in Upcoming Marvel Film

While plot details for this film are unknown, sources say Garner will play Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the comics. Although there are various versions of Silver Surfer , the classical version of the character is named Norrin Radd, an alien who becomes the herald of Galactus to protect his homeworld and his love, Shalla-Bal. Surfer's planet is spared, but he is forced to help Galactus consume other planets.

However, he rebels against his master when Galactus tries to eat Earth and teams up with the Fantastic Four. Casting Garner as the character mixes up the character dynamics. The inclusion of Silver Surfer suggests that Galactus will also appear in the film

