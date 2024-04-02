Jennifer Garner Shares Throwback Photo with Husband Travis Kelce

'My Divorce Party' Official Trailer Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Father William 'Peacefully' Died Travis Kelce Lip-Syncs and Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She's Found Love After Vowing She'd 'Die Alone' Sheryl Crow on Working With Michael Jackson, Career Achievements and New Album | rETrospective David and Victoria Beckham Spend Easter Aboard $20 Million Yacht How Nick Cannon Celebrated Easter With All 11 of His Kids! Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Speaks Out

After Being Handcuffed During Home Raid Former NFL Cornerback Vontae Davis Dead at 35in the last 12 years! The high school sweethearts have a long history together, which the mother of two highlighted on her Instagram Stories on Monday. Posting a recent snap of herself laughing and squeezing her husband's cheeks, Brittany shared the image alongside a throwback of herself and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback doing the same pose in high schoo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travis Kelce Jokes Love Is Blind Is 'Worse Than Catching Kelce'Travis Kelce tried to convince brother Jason Kelce to watch ‘Love Is Blind,’ calling it ‘so f–king good’ and joking it’s ‘worse’ than ‘Catching Kelce’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Travis Kelce Reveals the Hit Reality Show He Loves: 'It's Worse Than 'Catching Kelce''The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reveals his new guilty pleasure on his 'New Heights' podcast.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Jason Kelce's emotional retirement announcement: Travis Kelce in tears; praise from Eagles owner Jeffrey LurieJason Kelce, 36, is hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons in Philadelphia.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Easter With Jason Kelce?Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly celebrated Easter weekend with Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie in Pennsylvania

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Kylie Kelce Says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Amazing’In a new interview, Kylie Kelce — Jason Kelce’s wife — said she’s been enjoying watching the pop star and the footballer’s relationship flourish.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce Called His Relationship With Taylor Swift 'Amazing'Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce says she supports Travis Kelce 'on and off the field' and shares an update on what it's been like dating Taylor Swift for the NFL star.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »