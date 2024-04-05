Jennifer Garner recalls emotional audition for hit TV show

In the earlier days of her career, Jennifer Garner recalled crying in the bathroom after her audition for a hit television show . She needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that she started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene.

Jennifer Garner mourns her father William Garner after his death at 85Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.

Jennifer Garner mourns her father William Garner after his death at 85'There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind,' Garner wrote.

Jennifer Garner mourns death of ‘kind and brilliant' dad William GarnerJennifer Garner shared her father William 'Bill' Garner died peacefully on March 30 at the age of 85.

