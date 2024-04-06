Jennifer Garner Open to Revamping 'Alias' TV Series

In a recent podcast, actress Jennifer Garner expressed her openness to revamping the hit television series ' Alias ' created by J.J. Abrams . Garner, who played the lead role of Sydney Bristow, stated that she is frequently asked about a reboot and wouldn't rule it out.

She also mentioned her close relationship with the original cast members and her enthusiasm for a potential revival. This is not the first time Garner has expressed her interest in a reboot.

Jennifer Garner Alias TV Series Reboot J.J. Abrams

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

