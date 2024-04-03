Jennifer Garner, Florence Pugh, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Join Marvel's The Fantastic Four

Actors Jennifer Garner, Florence Pugh, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have been cast in the upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four. Garner will play Shalla-Bal, Pugh will play Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Quinn will play Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The film will be directed by Matt Shakman and is set to be released on July 25, 2025.

