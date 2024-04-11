Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Daughter Seraphina Changes Name and Hairstyle

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor Ben Affleck ’s 15-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose has gotten a buzz-cut hairstyle and changed her name to Fin . The actors’ daughter was seen wearing a black suit and tie and introducing herself as Fin before reading a bible verse at a memorial service for Garner’s father at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday.

While the 15-year-old has been sporting a buzz-cut since February, last weekend was reportedly the first time she introduced herself in public with a new name. In addition to Fin, Garner and Affleck have two other children, 18-year-old daughter Violet Anne, and 15-year-old son Samuel. The actors reportedly split up in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Fin is the latest child of a celebrity to get pulled into the transgender or gender identity trend ever-growing among young people

Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Daughter Seraphina Fin Buzz-Cut Hairstyle Name Change Memorial Service Transgender Gender Identity

