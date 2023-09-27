Jennifer English On How Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart Was 'Her Dream Job'

Jennifer English discusses BG3's Shadowheart. Related: Devora Wilde Wants Players To "Give Lae'zel A Chance" In Baldur's Gate 3 Screen Rant: First of all, congratulations.

Coming off the massive success of Elden Ring, did you ever imagine Baldur's Gate 3 would be another big hit for you?

How familiar were you with the source material when you started? Also, even when I did find out it was Baldur’s Gate 3, I’m really glad that I didn’t look into it and didn’t watch playthroughs or play the game because I think that would have really influenced my own truth of it. I just wanted to be Shadowheart, I just wanted to concentrate on her story and surroundings and not think about the legacy that we were upholding essentially. I think that would have been so overwhelming it would have added that pressure onto the already quite taxing recording process. So I think just going in and concentrating on the character and on that character’s journey was all I needed to do. And I’m really glad I stuck with that.

Read more:

screenrant »

Baldur's Gate 3: How To Change Shadowheart's HairAlter Shadowheart's hair in Baldur's Gate 3.

El Minuto 9/25 English EditionNew York City unveiled a new robot designed to help the nation’s largest police force keep riders safe in the subways.

I Tried McDonald's, Wendy's, & Starbucks' English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches and Only One WinsThe winning chain serves the most savory, satisfying, and comforting fast-food English muffin breakfast sandwiches.

Huge fall in inspections meant to prevent illegal use of English waterThe number of onsite inspections at waterways in England has fallen sharply, with experts expressing concern about the rise of 'office-based' checks

A Best-Selling British Crime Writer Is Selling His English Country Home for $5.5 MillionRenowned novelist Felix Francis has owned the 17th-century residence, dubbed Manor House, since 2007.

Sanaz Toossi, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, makes the leap to star in her own play, 'English'Theatergoers seeing the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “English” at the Barrington Stage Company will have a treat this fall: It stars the playwright.

Baldur's Gate 3 has wowed everyone with its attention to detail and nuanced characters. The third installment in the beloved Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG series continues the adventure in Faerûn, this time tasking its heroes with stopping a mind flayer plot.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Bringing the complex characters of Baldur's Gate 3 to life is a talented roster of voice actors, including Resident Evil Village's Maggie Robertson and Neil Newbon of Detroit: Become Human fame alongside well-known actors J. K. Simmons and Jason Isaacs. Joining this impressive cast is Jennifer English, best known for her role in Elden Ring, who voices Shadowheart, the team's guarded half-elf cleric. As one of the more complex companions, Shadowheart's personal quest and romance add an extra level of depth to Baldur's Gate 3, enhanced by English's performance in the role.

Related: Devora Wilde Wants Players To "Give Lae'zel A Chance" In Baldur's Gate 3

Screen Rant sat down with Jennifer English to discuss the process of bringing authenticity to the role, Larian's commitment to its community, and just how much she loves Shadowheart.

Screen Rant: First of all, congratulations. Coming off the massive success of Elden Ring, did you ever imagine Baldur's Gate 3 would be another big hit for you?

Jennifer English: I knew it was good. I knew it was brilliant working on it, but I thought this is Dungeons & Dragons, it might be quite niche. And even with Elden Ring, I don’t know, that was a huge success and you saw Elden Ring on buses and things. So I was like, yeah. That’s Elden Ring, that’s George R. R. Martin and I kind of knew that would be huge. But no, I had no idea it would be like this in any way at all. And thank god that I’ve got all the origins and companions on a group chat and we can talk about it. And go, “does this feel a bit weird? It feels a bit weird.” No, it’s been incredible, it’s one of the most exciting things I’ve ever gone through and honestly, it’s such an honor to be a part of this. It’s kind of blowing my mind every single day.

How familiar were you with the source material when you started?

Jennifer English: Not at all. So, I knew about Dungeons & Dragons for sure and I’ve always kind of wanted to play it and just never really had the opportunity. But as far as the previous Baldur’s Gate games, I didn’t know what the game even was. Because there are so many NDAs and project names. So our project name was, I think it was, Drachenfels. So we didn’t even know the name of the game and it was all very hush-hush. So, I didn’t know about the previous Baldur’s Gate games at all.

Also, even when I did find out it was Baldur’s Gate 3, I’m really glad that I didn’t look into it and didn’t watch playthroughs or play the game because I think that would have really influenced my own truth of it. I just wanted to be Shadowheart, I just wanted to concentrate on her story and surroundings and not think about the legacy that we were upholding essentially. I think that would have been so overwhelming it would have added that pressure onto the already quite taxing recording process. So I think just going in and concentrating on the character and on that character’s journey was all I needed to do. And I’m really glad I stuck with that.

Your first time voicing a video game character was in Divinity Original Sin 2. Now you've come back to work with Larian Studios. What was that like? Did it make it easier?

Jennifer English: Yeah. I knew it was a company that I’d wanted to work with again. Larian, I think there’s something very special about that company. I’m actually in Dublin with them at the moment and got to hang out with a lot of the team yesterday which was the best fun. And I think what I absolutely adore about them, and there’s lots, their creativity, their care, the passion they have for this project across all departments. It’s not just the devs and writers that give a sh*t. It’s everyone. They are so proud of what they’ve done and rightfully so. But also they care so much about the community and the opinions of the community. They’re online every single day going, “right, what do we need to fix? What have people said has gone wrong?” They are on it, they’re not like, “Oh, we’ve done that now, bye.” They care so deeply about the community and that’s absolutely something that I stand by as well.

And you could really get a sense of that when you were creating this game. It was hugely creative and collaborative and if we had feedback, that was respected. Or if we wanted to try something as actors, we were respected enough and the voice directors and movement directors were given so much creative freedom and license to collaborate. There was just so much respect in all ways and across all departments. And I love that. That’s the kind of work I want to put my name to. So when they asked me back to play a lead, it was like, oh yeah! Yes, please. Thank you and goodnight I am done. Fine, happy, great. Dream job really. So very happy with Larian.

You mentioned being allowed to experiment. How much input personally did you have when bringing Shadowheart to life? Was it a very collaborative process?

Jennifer English: I didn’t really need to because it was all there in the writing. And John’s, John Corcoran who wrote Shadowheart because we all had dedicated writers to our characters, he put so much into it, that I didn’t need to change much. It was just a case of, for me, making sure I knew how Shadowheart felt about everything and making sure that we really stuck to the truth of her journey. Because it’s so easy when you’re recording to just focus on the here and now and not look at the macro of it all. Because when we’re there, you’re literally thrown lines that you haven’t seen before in completely new contexts and all of a sudden, you’re in the Underdark and you’re facing a giant spider. So, as actors, we’re just thrown into it, and it’s really hard sometimes to see the bigger picture. Which is why working with Aliona [Baranova], who’s now my girlfriend, as a performance director all the way through and a few dedicated voice directors as well, they were in charge of keeping that journey and making sure we knew where we were going through it all. So that I didn’t get lost in it.

So it’s things like you’d have quite a generic line that maybe a lot of the origins would say, and instead of it just being oh, Shadowhearts going to be sassy when she says this. It’s a case of where is she in this journey? And therefore, how much vulnerability is there, or how much anger does she feel towards that or contempt, or is she scared of that, or is she passionate about that? And you can really infuse these quite general lines sometimes with so much personality and history of the character. So in that way, I think I would put my, Shadowheart’s, stamp on it and then that would influence, hopefully, the writing of John and the directors. So it was little building blocks rather than “I want to make Shadowheart into this warrior and she doesn’t give a sh*t about anyone”, or something generic. It was a very detailed and nuanced kind of collaboration rather than a big I’m going to put my stamp on it.

Did Shadowheart go through many different iterations? Or was she pretty much fully formed at the beginning?

Jennifer English: So, at the beginning I think she was, and there’s still an option for Shadowheart to be this way depending on how you interact with her, but at first she was entirely guarded and very prickly. [She] didn’t really give you the time of day. Which I think is fair enough, given the circumstances, frankly. But I think we wanted to find those layers and the community did ask for that as well. So we then went back and added those options that actually she can, if you play your cards right, find something different in this character. And that’s what’s so beautiful about it, is that these characters are so real it’s not just I’m going to click on you and now you’re my best friend. That wouldn’t happen in real life in any way at all. Who does that? I mean, me, I am like that. [Laughs] But in these circumstances, with these very individual characters, there’s something very humanistic about them. We have to work hard to gain her trust, just as you would in real life. Which I think is amazing. You spend hundreds of hours on it.

Related: Baldur's Gate 3 Proves A Good Romance Requires Work

Speaking of hundreds of hours, I know that you met your girlfriend while working on Baldur's Gate 3 and voicing Shadowheart for so long, she must hold a special place in your heart.

Jennifer English: Oh my god, I love her so much. [Laughs] I love Shadowheart so much. Yeah, she absolutely does. I think as Shadowheart’s grown, I’ve grown. We’ve kind of influenced each other in a weird way. I adore the writing of her but also who she is and the conflict that she has. It’s been nothing but a joy to play and I think it’s hands down the best character that I’ve ever played. And I’m so pleased with how people have responded to her and people seem to really, really love her. Which makes me so happy, because she’s not the easiest one to love. She’s not there being a puppy dog straight away, by any means, you have to work hard at it. I think that’s why she’s so rewarding. I think she’s a very, very special character. I think she’s stay with me for years and years, if not an entire lifetime. Because also, when do we get to play the same character for four years? It’s incredible.

She has such a touching and heartbreaking backstory and personal quest. How does seeing fan reaction to that in particular feel for you?

Jennifer English: I’m so pleased that it’s resonated with that many people. I put a lot of myself, if I’m being honest, I put a lot of myself into the role. Because how else can you do that without faking it, I suppose? So I use a lot of my own story to kind of find my authenticity within that. And you do that, and it’s a big risk you take because that might not come across well. You put all your heart and soul into something and then it might just not, it might turn out to be a bit of a dud and people go, “what? Don’t care.” [Laughs] And so we kind of did it and forgot about it and, well not forgot about it, but did it and then just kind of went well that’s in the hands of cinematics now, of animation, of editing. Who knows how it’s going to turn out? And then people seem to have really connected to it. And the kind of stories I get from the community saying how much its meant to them and how its helped them with stuff. What more can you ask for as an actor? What more can you ask for? It’s been so special. It’s just beautiful really. It’s not just me, it’s 400 other people that have been working on it as well to create that. I was just a tiny cog but still, it’s a really stunning thing to be a part of.

Shadowheart is just a wonderfully complex character. What are some of your favorite things about her? Do you have any favorite moments?

Jennifer English: I do. I love her romance. I mean there's a reason why her romance is so popular. But I love how you can break those walls down. And you can get something very sincere and honest from her, and quite raw, really. I love the line where she’s like, hang on I wrote it down actually because I was thinking about it the other day and I think this is one of my favorite lines. Where she does: “You know? I’ve been catching myself smiling more lately. I think that’s your fault.”

Imagine if someone said that to you! [Laughs] It’s beautiful! But her whole, I want to be careful of spoilers, but her whole quest is just, it’s really, it’s hard. It’s not an easy thing and I think players have really, not struggled, that’s not the right word. But there’s decisions to be made and they’re not easy decisions. And that was really quite painful to do because I care so much about Shadowheart and so to see her struggle in any way, I feel quite protective. And I know Aliona felt exactly the same so it’s why we fought really hard to make as truthful as possible. Because we’re like, protect Shadowheart at all costs. [Laughs]

Finally, just before we finish. I know you had mixed results playing Elden Ring, it is very difficult. Have you had fun playing Baldur’s Gate 3 so far? I was very impressed with how long you were in character creation for.

Jennifer English: I was crap at [Elden Ring] and failed! Yes. But that’s my own incompetency. [Laughs] Look, if I wasn’t being watched by so many people I would have spent about eight hours on it. [Laughs] I loved it! I mean, I loved it! We only got to it. We haven’t played any more because we need a lot of people to help us to do it. [Laughs] But I loved the character creation and I’ve been singing Down By The River. It’s been an earworm ever since, I mean I knew that song already, but to have it on loop because we were soon long in character creation. I absolutely loved it. I kind of want to go back now and create a whole new character but you can’t do that. I loved it so far but I’m really, really excited and scared to play more. I’m scared because I’m worried I’m going to miss stuff. I’m really scared I’m going to miss scenes. Because I know so many of the actors on this game and obviously all the directors and so I want to honor every bit. Every bit of writing, I want to find it. And I’m really scared I’m going to miss it. But I’m sure it will take us, what’s the average playthrough, like 150 hours? Jennifer English: Ok, good. I won’t be the only one! [Laughs] I think it’s going to be about 400 hours by the time we get to the end. Also, knowing us, we’ll change our minds and save scum. I know I’m going to be a save scummer.

Tell me about your character for those who didn’t watch the stream.

Jennifer English: I made an elf. Essentially I just made the idealized version of myself. Which is an elf with long red hair. [Laughs] A wood elf, obviously because FernGully was my idol growing up. So it’s hints of FernGully, hints of me. It’s great, isn’t it? It’s great, you can feel like you’re six again and that’s the joy of it. Creating a character and playing as the character. There’s something very like, childlike wonder about it all. But I suppose that’s the joy of the game as well, is that you can explore everywhere.

And I feel like so many, this is what I love about the players and the community, is that everyone seems to be so creative and imagination-driven. And that’s why they play the game in the first place. There’s like a level of creative passion and intellect about everyone who plays it. And I feel like all of us would have been friends at school. [Laughs] Playing the imaginary games in the playground. And that’s certainly what it was like recording it so let alone playing it. Where you actually have got the entire world created for you. It’s so exciting.

I just hope I’ll be good at the battles which I think I’ll be bad at. I’ve created a character where she’s got more charisma than strength. So hopefully, we can get out of fighting. Because, I don’t want to fight anyone.Baldur's Gate 3 is available today, August 3, for PS5, PC, and Mac via Steam and GOG.