Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston paid touching tribute to Matthew Perry in a lengthy post on Instagram more than two weeks after her 'Friends' co-star's death. 'We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep,' she wrote in a post on Nov. 15. 'And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.

This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.' Aniston then reflected on old messages from Perry. 'He made all of us laugh,' she continued. 'And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again.' She shared how Perry is still a regular presence in her lif

