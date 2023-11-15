Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Matthew Perry's Death

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her love for fellow costar Matthew Perry two weeks after his tragic death. She expressed her deep grief and the impact he had on their lives. Aniston mentioned their close bond and how he loved making people laugh. She reminisced about their texts and the joy they brought.

