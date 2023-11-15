Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Love for Matthew Perry After His Death

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her love for fellow costar Matthew Perry two weeks after his tragic death. 'Oh boy this one has cut deep,' Aniston, 54, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 15. 'Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.' She continued, 'For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing agai

