Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox pay tribute to Matthew Perry

On 'Friends,' Matthew Perry was one of six close-knit pals living in New York City. And the five other leads on the show weren't just Perry's co-stars, playing opposite his Chandler Bing, but real-life friends. Following his death last month at the age of 54, the stars put out a statement remembering Perry. Now, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have shared their own personal tributes.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit show, became the latest 'Friends' star to share a post about Perry on Wednesday. 'Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before,' Aniston wrote on Instagram.'He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,' she said. She said Perry loved to make people laugh and his 'life literally depended' on hearing people laugh at his jokes.'And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard,' she said. 'In the last couple weeks, I've been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing agai

