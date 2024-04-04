Jennie Garth doesn't expect her daughters to follow in her footsteps

Jennie Garth rose to fame in Hollywood at a young age but doesn't expect her daughters to follow in her footsteps. She would support them if they chose to pursue acting, but only now that they are older.

Garth shares three daughters with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli. She became famous at 18 after being discovered at 15 and dropping out of high school to pursue acting.

