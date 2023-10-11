Jenna Johnson, Tyson Beckford discuss their 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination

The duo went home following their Foxtrot performance to "Master Blaster (Jammin')" by Stevie Wonder, for which they scored a 20 out of 40.While speaking about their elimination on "Good Morning America," Beckford admitted he struggled during the dance but still thought it went well enough to get by and was "very surprised" by their elimination.

He continued, "But what I do have to say is I have such respect for ballroom dancing. The art of ballroom dancing itself is something that I think everyone should go try because it's not as easy as it looks. And we definitely have left here with some skills.

Johnson also told "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan, who was a guest judge on Tuesday night's episode of "Dancing with the Stars," about the bond the partners built while dancing together."He is such a lively, goofy, fun person," she shared. "And I was not expecting that from Tyson Beckford at all. headtopics.com

"I'm really excited to hopefully bring baby Rome to set and cheer on daddy," she said, referring to the couple's son, who is 8 months old. "Let's get him a Mirrorball. I think he has a strong chance.

