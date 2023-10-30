Jen Psaki bashes GOP Speaker Mike Johnson for being a ‘religious fundamentalist’

Former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki bashed the new Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, for being a 'religious fundamentalist' on her show, 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' Sunday. 'First glance, Mike Johnson does seem fine,' Psaki said. 'Fine-ish. Conservative, yes. But he once started a civility caucus with a Democrat. And I mean, if nothing else, he wears a suit and has glasses,' she continued.
'It’s not just his political ideology that should scare us. Johnson is basically a Christian fundamentalist,' she continued. Johnson has received a polarized reaction online for invoking God and the Bible during appearances following his election to Speaker of the House.
