Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Zach Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman and Chayce Beckham Among Country Music's Breakout Stars at 2024 CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll , Megan Moroney , Zach Bryan , Bailey Zimmerman and Chayce Beckham are among country music 's biggest breakout stars at the 2024 CMT Music Awards Sunday night. With three nominations each, Jelly Roll and Moroney are in a five-way tie for the most CMT nods, along with Lainey Wilson , Cody Johnson and Kelsea Ballerini , who is hosting the fan-voted awards show for the fourth year in a row.

Jelly Roll's 2023 hit 'Need a Favor' earned the singer three nominations for video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year. Moroney was nominated for female video of the year for her song 'I’m Not Pretty,' collaborative video of the year for 'Can’t Break Up Now' with Old Dominion and digital-first performance of the year for 'I’m Not Pretty' from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions. Bryan and 'American Idol' winner Beckham are among the 14 first-time nominee

Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Zach Bryan Bailey Zimmerman Chayce Beckham Country Music Breakout Stars 2024 CMT Music Awards Nominations Lainey Wilson Cody Johnson Kelsea Ballerini

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson lead CMT Music Awards nomsJelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos. On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for their fan-voted awards show, where the five artists are tied with three nominations each.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney: Country music's new breakout stars at the CMT AwardsZach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman and Chayce Beckham are hot new breakout country music stars who earned nominations at the 2024 CMT Awards.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Country stars nominated for 2024 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini set to host in AustinJelly Roll, Ballerini, Wilson, Moroney, Johnson lead CMT noms; Ballerini to host.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman & More Among First Round of 2024 CMT Music Awards PerformersBailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt are among the first round of performers at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

2024 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and More to PerformCheck out the A-list country music talent who will be hitting the stage at this year's big show.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

2024 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, others lead nominationsCountry music award season kicked off Wednesday as Country Music Television announced the nominees for its 2024 awards show.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »