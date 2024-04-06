Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Experience Midair Malfunction en Route to CMT Awards

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO experienced a midair malfunction on their way to the CMT Awards. Despite the scare, they assured fans that they were safe and would still be attending the event.

Jelly Roll's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing on the Way to CMT Music AwardsJelly Roll's private plane had to make an emergency landing while flying to Austin, Texas, for the CMT Music Awards on Thursday night. The country music artist's wife, Bunnie XO, took to TikTok to share the scary news. An hour after posting the video, Bunnie shared an update with her followers. Jelly Roll and his wife of six years were en route from Nashville, Tennessee, to Austin for the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. Jelly Roll has been nominated for three awards this year.

