Jefferies worries Tesla may be losing its lead in EV tech, cuts price target

Tesla 's lead in the electric vehicle race is shrinking, according to Jefferies. "In the last few months, tracking Tesla fundamentals has felt a bit like watching paint dry," wrote analyst Philippe Houchois in a Monday note to clients.

"We continue to think that everything Tesla does differently from the rest of the industry can also be done by others if given time, making speed essential to maintain an edge," he said, adding that this advantage has started to crumble amid some feature and battery delays.

