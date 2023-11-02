Jeff Undercuffler’s TD with 26 seconds left gives Akron football a 31-27 win over Kent State for the Wagon Wh

Akron trailed 27-10 entering the fourth quarter. Undercuffler capped a 16-play, 87-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jasaiah Gathings. Akron’s next scoring drive lasted just 99 seconds as Lorenzo Lingard rushed for a 37-yard score to get within 27-24 with 3:32 left.
Kent State went three-and-out to give the ball back to Akron with 3:09 left. The Zips went 57 yards in nine plays, with Lingard gaining 15 yards on four carries. Lingard also made a key catch to get inside the 10-yard line, setting up Undercuffler’s 5-yard sneak for the lead.
CJ Nunnally IV ended the game with a sack before he raced to the end zone to celebrate with his teammates holding the Wagon Wheel.Undercuffler threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for Akron (2-7, 1-4 Mid-American Conference). Lingard had 22 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Tommy Ulatowski had three touchdown passes for Kent State (1-8, 0-5). Chrishon McCray had six catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AutoweekUSA | Read more ⮕
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕
Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: RollingStone | Read more ⮕