Jeff Undercuffler’s TD with 26 seconds left gives Akron football a 31-27 win over Kent State for the Wagon Wh

Akron trailed 27-10 entering the fourth quarter. Undercuffler capped a 16-play, 87-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jasaiah Gathings. Akron’s next scoring drive lasted just 99 seconds as Lorenzo Lingard rushed for a 37-yard score to get within 27-24 with 3:32 left.

Kent State went three-and-out to give the ball back to Akron with 3:09 left. The Zips went 57 yards in nine plays, with Lingard gaining 15 yards on four carries. Lingard also made a key catch to get inside the 10-yard line, setting up Undercuffler’s 5-yard sneak for the lead.

CJ Nunnally IV ended the game with a sack before he raced to the end zone to celebrate with his teammates holding the Wagon Wheel.Undercuffler threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for Akron (2-7, 1-4 Mid-American Conference). Lingard had 22 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Tommy Ulatowski had three touchdown passes for Kent State (1-8, 0-5). Chrishon McCray had six catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDDOTCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUTOWEEKUSA: 2024 VW ID.7 Station Wagon Offers Cavernous Cargo SpaceJay Ramey grew up around very strange European cars, and instead of seeking out something reliable and comfortable for his own personal use he has been drawn to the more adventurous side of the dependability spectrum.

Source: AutoweekUSA | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Akron Municipal Court to recognize Civil War veteran Henry Pickett on Nov. 1In honor of Veterans Day, the Akron Municipal Court will recognize Black Civil War veteran and inventor Henry Pickett at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Civil War Memorial Chapel at Glendale Cemetery.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Man pleads guilty to killing woman inside Akron barAaron Ridenour will be sentenced on Nov. 20.

Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Akron Zoo animals celebrate Halloween with pumpkinsThe Akron Zoo is celebrating Halloween with its animals by giving them pumpkins to snack on and play with!

Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Kent State vs Akron Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Lingard Only Bright Spot in Ugly GameCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Kent State Golden Flashes vs Akron Zips. Week 10 betting free pick and game analysis.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

ROLLINGSTONE: Will Smith to Reunite With DJ Jazzy Jeff for Hip-Hop TributeWill Smith, a.k.a. the Fresh Prince, will reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a hip-hop tribute this month, one of his first public appearances since The Slap.

Source: RollingStone | Read more ⮕