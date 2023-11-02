Jeff Gennette on the Future of Macy's Inc., Malls and Himself

The big challenge for Spring, who shifts from running the $3 billion Bloomingdale’s business to the $24.5 billion Macy’s Inc. encompassing the Macy’s, Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s brands, is figuring out how to consistently grow Macy’s Inc. profitably, Gennette said. “That’s the biggest challenge Tony has at Macy’s. We’ve had some good years. We’ve had some tough years.
At Bloomingdale’s, Spring is being succeeded as CEO by Olivier Bron in mid-November. “It’s a plum job,” Gennette said, noting that determining Bron as Spring’s successor and Spring as his successor also involved “exhaustive” search efforts.
At the Macy’s division, there’s work to be done managing the brick-and-mortar footprint. While the corporation is opening scaled down off-mall specialty formats, as well as off-price formats, department store and traditional mall closings are expected.
“So there are thriving malls that are getting positive investment and changing the retail mix, becoming more vibrant destinations.” Those transforming to a more relevant, viable mix of services, eateries and retail, Gennette said, “are going to stand the test of time. And Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s are at the front door of most of those malls.”
“I don’t think anybody expected the depth of the world pandemic, and there is nothing that prepares you for that,” he said. “You can rely on muscle memory. You can rely on good experience. You can rely on a great team, a great board of directors. But it became very clear that as we were closing down stores, and we were deemed a nonessential retailer, we didn’t know when the team would be able to come back. We knew thousands of colleagues were going to be affected by that.
