Jeff Gennette on the Future of Macy's Inc., Malls and Himself

The big challenge for Spring, who shifts from running the $3 billion Bloomingdale’s business to the $24.5 billion Macy’s Inc. encompassing the Macy’s, Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s brands, is figuring out how to consistently grow Macy’s Inc. profitably, Gennette said. “That’s the biggest challenge Tony has at Macy’s. We’ve had some good years. We’ve had some tough years.

At Bloomingdale’s, Spring is being succeeded as CEO by Olivier Bron in mid-November. “It’s a plum job,” Gennette said, noting that determining Bron as Spring’s successor and Spring as his successor also involved “exhaustive” search efforts.

At the Macy’s division, there’s work to be done managing the brick-and-mortar footprint. While the corporation is opening scaled down off-mall specialty formats, as well as off-price formats, department store and traditional mall closings are expected.

“So there are thriving malls that are getting positive investment and changing the retail mix, becoming more vibrant destinations.” Those transforming to a more relevant, viable mix of services, eateries and retail, Gennette said, “are going to stand the test of time. And Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s are at the front door of most of those malls.”

“I don’t think anybody expected the depth of the world pandemic, and there is nothing that prepares you for that,” he said. “You can rely on muscle memory. You can rely on good experience. You can rely on a great team, a great board of directors. But it became very clear that as we were closing down stores, and we were deemed a nonessential retailer, we didn’t know when the team would be able to come back. We knew thousands of colleagues were going to be affected by that.

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INVESTINGCOM: Spotify Electrifies on Its Metrics. Time to Buy?Stocks Analysis by MarketBeat.com (Jea Yu) covering: Alphabet Inc Class A, Apple Inc, Sirius XM Holding Inc, Amazon.com Inc. Read MarketBeat.com (Jea Yu)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock extends recent gains in premarketSteve Gelsi covers banking and cannabis as a Senior Reporter for MarketWatch.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

WWD: ScienceMagic.Inc Falls Victim to Brutal Environment, Ceases OperationThe magic didn’t last long at ScienceMagic.Inc, which has been hemorrhaging money since its inception.

Source: wwd | Read more ⮕

DENVERPOST: CU Denver creating lab to test outdoors gear in partnership with Outside Inc.Officially called The Outside Lab at CU Denver, its mission will be to provide a space where faculty, students, Outside editors and entrepreneurs in the outdoors industry can test skiing, running, …

Source: denverpost | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms marketSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Tesla Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms marketSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕