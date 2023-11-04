Jeff Bezos Moves to Miami to Be Near Aging Parents

Jeff Bezos is moving to Miami, in part to be near his aging parents — firmly entrenching him as a member of the so-called sandwich generation. Bezos is among the 23% of adults who are part of this sandwich generation, according to the Pew Research Center. These are adults who have a parent age 65 or older and are either raising at least one child younger than 18 or providing financial support to an adult child. The Amazon AMZN, +0

.38% founder, with his fortune of more than $161 billion, may not be a typical case — but he will nonetheless be tending to his businesses, his children, and his mom and stepdad. “My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents,” Bezos said in an Instagram post. Read: Jeff Bezos moving from Seattle to Miami — and his two neighboring mansions there Bezos’s mother and stepfather, Jackie and Miguel Bezos, are the cofounders of the Bezos Family Foundation. Both are reportedly in their late 70s. Meanwhile, Bezos, 59, has four children with his ex-wife, the philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. He is engaged to media personality Lauren Sanchez, who has three children of her own. “The issues facing the sandwich generation are very comple

