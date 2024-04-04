Jeff Bezos Buys Third Property in Florida's Indian Creek

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a waterfront house on the Florida island of Indian Creek , increasing his real estate holdings in the wealthy community to three properties. The six-bedroom house was acquired for approximately $90 million.

This purchase adds to the two properties Bezos bought in Indian Creek last year, bringing his total investment in the area to $237 million. Bezos has not commented on the purchase.

Jeff Bezos Amazon Indian Creek Real Estate Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeff Bezos Just Dropped $90 Million on a Third Indian Creek Island PropertyThe Amazon founder has reportedly added a third Florida home to his growing property portfolio, a six-bedroom waterfront estate with a pool and dock.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Gives Most of $640M to Extreme LeftMost of the $640 million that MacKenzie Scott is giving away is going to nonprofits supporting extreme left-wing objectives, the New York Post reports.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Jeff Bezos's Plan to Build a Space Station Just Passed Some Key TestsThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Elon Musk Passes Jeff Bezos As Richest Person In U.S.—AgainI am a Colorado-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I covered education and local government in Fort Collins, Colorado. I am a graduate of Creighton University, where I got a BA in journalism, and Arizona State University, where I got an MA in investigative journalism. Send tips at mbohannonforbes.com and follow me on Twitter molboha.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Could $60 Million From Jeff Bezos Save the Failing Fake Meat Business?Bezos’s Centers for Sustainable Protein plans to create fake meats that are healthier and taste better. A suffering fake meat industry stands to benefit from the investment.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

Eva Longoria receives honors, $50 million from Jeff BezosThe billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, gave the San Antonio actress, plus former UT Chancellor Bill McRaven, the Bezos Courage & Civility Award.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »