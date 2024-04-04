Jeff Bezos Buys Third Property in Florida's Indian Creek

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a waterfront house on the Florida island of Indian Creek , increasing his real estate holdings in the wealthy community to three properties. The six-bedroom house was acquired for approximately $90 million.
This purchase adds to the two properties Bezos bought in Indian Creek last year, bringing his total investment in the area to $237 million. Bezos has not commented on the purchase.
Jeff Bezos Amazon Indian Creek Real Estate Florida
