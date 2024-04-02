Jeff Bezos Buys $90 Million Mansion in Florida

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased his third mansion in Florida for roughly $90 million. The six-bedroom mansion is located on South Florida’s exclusive Indian Creek Island. Bezos plans to tear down the other houses he has previously bought on the island. Property records show the house was last sold in 1998 for $2.5 million. Bezos announced his move to Miami last November to be closer to his parents who had recently moved back to Florida.
He also mentioned that the operations of Blue Origin were increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral
