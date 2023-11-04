Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami

The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, announced on Instagram that he will be moving to Miami, where he lived when he was younger. Bezos stated that he wants to be closer to his parents, who recently moved back to Miami. He also expressed his love for the city. However, he mentioned that leaving Seattle, where he has lived for a long time, is an emotional decision for him.

