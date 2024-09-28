Jean Smart Hosts SNL, Maya Rudolph Returns as Kamala Harris

There were two musical guests — Billy Preston and Janis Ian — playing two songs apiece, the norm in the early days

Former cast member Maya Rudolph is reportedly returning to the show this season to play Vice President Kamala Harris, and if recent patterns of opening episodes with politics-of-the-moment are any indication, she could be in the premiere’s cold open at the top of the show.Rudolph has popped up to play Harris before — and won an Emmy for it — but has yet to play the role of presidential candidate.Lorne Michaels is still at the helm, just as he was for the first episode on Oct.

The country singer and rapper Jelly Roll has the music role to himself Saturday, and like Smart he's a first-timer.

SNL Jean Smart Maya Rudolph Kamala Harris Billy Preston Janis Ian

