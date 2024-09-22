JD Vance And Tucker Carlson Address Crowd In Hershey, Pa.

On Saturday night, former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance took the stage alongside well-known media personality Tucker Carlson during his stop in Hershey for the Tucker Carlson Live tour.that was initiated months ago to prevent Carlson from having the event in Hershey , but it didn’t keep him away.

“I just think the way things are with inflation and the border crisis there's too many things like that going on and I think change is necessary," said Kentucky resident Robert Bradley. “Our leadership has turned the American people into poppers in their country. They're not going to own anything. God forbid no way you're going to own a house because the leaders have made it way too expensive to buy a house plus the interest rates are too high," said JD Vance.

