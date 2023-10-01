JCPD’s strategy involving the mentally ill is atrocious. The video shows it

If Jersey City didn't give 10 cops $250,000 boat checks since '2020, maybe it would invest in ARRIVE? Discuss. But Jersey City rejected ARRIVE, citing budget issues - an interesting excuse for a city that has paid 10 cops more than $250,000 each as retirement gifts in the last 3 years alone -- and the footage of Drew Washington’s death presents a vivid...

But Jersey City rejected ARRIVE, citing budget issues - an interesting excuse for a city that has paid 10 cops more than $250,000 each as retirement gifts in the last 3 years alone -- and the footage of Drew Washington’s death presents a vivid snapshot of the city’s tragic miscalculation.

In a word, it is heartbreaking; as officers tried to engage with a deeply disturbed man screaming at phantoms, there was a predictability to it all. The effort to draw Washington out of his apartment was punctuated by unnerving pounding on the door, before they kicked it open – guns, tasers, and shields ready – and his atavistic impulse was to charge them with a knife. He was shot down immediately.

, is being deployed. The program – which is being used in Newark and 40 other municipalities -- pairs a plainclothes policeman trained in crisis intervention with a certified mental health specialist to respond to 911 calls involving the mentally ill., with a perfect record for treating more than 1,000 emotionally disturbed persons, guiding them into the services they need and following up to see that it sticks. No one has been killed or hurt.

But it never should have come to that, for all the same reasons that Najee Seabrooks didn’t have to die at the hands of the Paterson cops earlier this year.

And this disconnect still lingers: Whereas anyone else could see a scared and sick man in need of a doctor – which is why Washington’s

r -- the JCPD saw someone who was armed and dangerous and best handled by an army of cops dispatched from their emergency services unit.Doris Ervin

, regards that contrast “the greatest outrage of it all. It tells me they did not value his

life. A man is dead, and they justified it. They put the blame on a person having a mental health crisis. They’re simply not sensitive to mental health problems in general, and as the statistics show, it happens most often when it comes to young black men dealing with an illness.”

Ward-F Councilman Frank Gilmore, who has called for Shea’s resignation, shares her outrage: “I just can’t help but go back to the issue of their need to go inside: Why was that decision made?” he asks. “The area was secure – you could see the door was rigged shut, so he couldn’t jump out – so why wasn’t there a mental health team at the scene? To me, it looks like they just got frustrated and impatient.”

Indeed, the searing video raises more questions than it answers, and Fulop and Shea need to address them. They can start by explaining why they continue to resist signing on to ARRIVE, which has never even inflicted an injury, other than rare applications of force when people needed to be transported to mental health treatment under the instruction of a professional.

Their silence and failure are no longer acceptable. The proof is on video.

Police strategy for the mentally ill should not involve shooting them | Editorial