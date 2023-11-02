Jazz have a get-right game with blowout of woeful Grizzlies

</p><p>&quot;If we were 4-0 I wouldn't be sitting here thinking we were the best team in the NBA either,&quot; Hardy said.

United States Headlines Read more: KSLCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Sexton and Jazz shoot past the winless Grizzlies, 133-109Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

NBCDFW: Luka Doncic's posts 58th career triple-double, powers Mavericks past GrizzliesLuka Doncic had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks remained undefeated with a 125-110 victory…

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

DENVERPOST: Jazz, big band are right at home at Dazzle 3.0 in Denver Performing Arts CenterEditor’s note: This is part of The Know’s new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor acti…

Source: denverpost | Read more ⮕

SLTRIB: Utah Jazz, NBA get colorful with courts for In-Season TournamentThe NBA is getting colorful with courts for In-Season Tournament. The league is drawing on the teams’ City Edition jerseys for inspiration, The Athletic writes.

Source: sltrib | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Jazz say 'there are way more positive things' after loss to defending champion NuggetsWas that a smile from Walker Kessler? And a chuckle from Lauri Markkanen? And did Will Hardy look at least a little pleased? Was there, dare we say it, some relief from the Jazz after losing 110-102 to the Nuggets?

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Jokic firma su 107mo triple doble y los Nuggets derrotan al Jazz 110-102Nikola Jokic sumó 27 puntos, 11 asistencias y 10 rebotes en su segundo triple doble de la temporada, Jamal Murray añadió 19 puntos y 14 asistencias y los Nuggets de Denver continuaron el lunes con su buen inicio de temporada con una victoria 110-102 sobre el Jazz de Utah.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕