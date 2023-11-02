HEAD TOPICS

Jazz find some belief with blowout win over Grizzlies

The Jazz (2-3) made easy work of the visiting Grizzlies (0-5), cruising to an easy win Wednesday at the Delta Center.

"If we were 4-0, I wouldn't be sitting here thinking we were the best team in the NBA either," Hardy said.

