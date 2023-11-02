Jazz find some belief with blowout win over Grizzlies

</p><p>&quot;If we were 4-0, I wouldn't be sitting here thinking we were the best team in the NBA either,&quot; Hardy said.

United States Headlines Read more: KSLCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Sexton and Jazz shoot past the winless Grizzlies, 133-109Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Jazz have a get-right game with blowout of woeful GrizzliesThe Jazz (2-3) made easy work of the visiting Grizzlies (0-5), cruising to an easy win Wednesday at the Delta Center.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

SLTRIB: Utah Jazz beat the winless, Morant-less GrizzliesCollin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies.

Source: sltrib | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Sexton y Jazz aplastan 133-109 a Grizzlies, que siguen sin ganarCollin Sexton anotó 23 puntos, en tanto que Lauri Markkanen sumó 19 y capturó 11 rebotes, para que el Jazz de Utah aplastara el miércoles 133-109 a los decaídos Grizzlies de Memphis.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

NBCDFW: Luka Doncic's posts 58th career triple-double, powers Mavericks past GrizzliesLuka Doncic had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks remained undefeated with a 125-110 victory…

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

FOX13SEATTLE: Plans to restore grizzly bears in Washington has people drawing a line in the sandThe intent to introduce grizzlies back into the wild of the Pacific Northwest has communities split.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more ⮕