Jazmina Barrera on Her Novel ‘Cross Stitch,’ Spotlighting Mexican Fiction, and Making Space for Writing Within Motherhood

If you have yet to dive into Jazmina Barrera’s Cross-Stitch—a young mother’s reflections on youth, the passage of time, and the meaning of female friendship, blending Sally Rooney-esque interpersonal chaos with a clean, graceful prose style—in its original Spanish, then you’re in luck. An English-language version of the novel, translated by Christina MacSweeney, is due out on November 7, making this the perfect time to familiarize yourself with Barrera’s body of work.

Was there a most common or favorite reaction you got to Linea Nigra? My favorite one was when people told me that they read passages, or the entire thing, aloud to their mothers or daughters. As we grow old, we lose the habit of reading together, and I love that this book brought that back for some people. At the end of Linea Nigra, there’s an entire list of the books I read and loved while writing the book.

