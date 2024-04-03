Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for the second year in a row. The festival announced the cancellation on social media and its official website Wednesday. A specific reason was not outlined, and a representative for Made in America referred questions back to the statement.

'As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival,' the statement read, without providing a timeline for the festival's return. A lineup had not yet been announced. 'Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music and community — from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shining a light on important causes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival canceled for second year in a rowIs Breaking Free From 'Food Shaming' The Key To A Healthier You?

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Jay-Z's music festival Made in America canceled for the second year in a rowJay-Z's annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival canceled for the second year in a rowJay-Z ’s annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for a second year in a row.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Canceled for Second YearJay-Z's annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for a second year in a row. The festival announced the cancellation on social media and its official website without providing a specific reason. The Made in America executive production team stated that they are reimagining a live music experience and promise an exciting return to the festival.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival canceled for the second year in a rowJay-Z ’s annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for a second year in a row.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Made in America Festival Canceled for Second Consecutive YearJay-Z's Made In America 2024 has been cancelled for the second year in a row, but organizers are promising a return to the stage in the future.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »