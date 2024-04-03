Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Canceled for Second Year

Jay-Z's annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for a second year in a row. The festival announced the cancellation on social media and its official website without providing a specific reason.

The Made in America executive production team stated that they are reimagining a live music experience and promise an exciting return to the festival.

