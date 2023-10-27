JAY-Z Reveals Origin of Blue Ivy's Name and What It Was Meant to Be

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 25, 20231M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 8, 2023JUN 7, 2023OCT 20, 2023OCT 4, 2023APR 21, 2023JAN 6, 2023

JAY-Z reveals inspiration behind Blue Ivy’s nameShawn 'JAY-Z' Carter gives 'CBS Mornings' co-host Gayle King an exclusive tour of the 'Book of HOV' exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library. He reflects on his vulnerability through music and shares what it was like watching his daughter Blue Ivy perform on stage with her mom, Beyoncé, during the Renaissance World Tour. Read more ⮕

Jay-Z Reveals the Real Inspiration Behind Blue Ivy's Name: Watch“Her name was meant to be Brooklyn,” the rapper shared on CBS Mornings. Read more ⮕

Jay-Z reveals name his and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy was 'supposed to' haveThe couple nicknamed the little one “Blueberry” before she was born. “It was just natural,” Jay-Z said. “We took the berry off and called her Blue.” Read more ⮕

Jay-Z reveals the name he and Beyoncé almost gave daughter Blue IvyJay-Z revealed he and Beyoncé had another moniker set in stone before deciding to name their daughter Blue Ivy Carter due to one very special reason. Read more ⮕

Jay-Z Finally Reveals the Origins of Blue Ivy's Name & The Story Is So PreciousHe also shared the other 'B' name they were planning on naming her. Read more ⮕

JAY-Z Got 'Goosebumps' Watching Blue Ivy With Beyoncé During ‘Renaissance’ TourJAY-Z opens up in a new interview with Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’ about his daughter, Blue Ivy, performing on stage with his wife and Blue’s mom, Beyoncé. Read more ⮕