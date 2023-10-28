Jay-Z Reflects on Blue Ivy Joining Beyoncé On Tour

“I know how hard works. For me, it’s her best tour. It’s hard to compare them because they all have their different things of genius, but this felt the most complete,” he said of theJay-Z pointed to the celebration of family lineage on the tour and how Bey honors her Uncle Jonny and also includes Blue Ivy during the “My Power” portion of the show.

Jay Z talks about Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour, Uncle Johnny & Blue Ivy in a new interview with Gayle King“It makes me super proud, and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage. It’s because Blue was born into a life she didn’t ,” Jay-Z said. “Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and in the public eye and everybody having an opinion. Even little girl and how she keeps her hair.

“So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better story,” he added. “And then watching her grow in it. She came out in front of 80,000 people.” headtopics.com

Jay-Z explained that Blue spent a lot of time with Beyoncé’s dancers to get ready to join Bey onstage. “I know how nervous she was and how frightened she was. She wanted to do it. She wanted to do it the first night,” Jay-Z explained.back in May. “My beautiful first born,” the “Break My Soul” singer captioned in a series of photos of Blue Ivy performing in France. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.

