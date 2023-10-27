Jay-Z got 'goosebumps' watching Blue Ivy perform with Beyoncé on Renaissance tour

The rapper also called the tour his wife's best yet — "and it's hard to really compare them because they all have their different things of genius."Jessica is a staff writer at Entertainment Weekly, where she covers TV, movies, and pop culture. Her work has appeared in Bustle, NYLON, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, and more. She lives in California with her dog.

The rapper also hailed the tour as his wife's best yet — even though "it's hard to really compare them because they all have their different things of, like, genius," he said. "But this one to me felt like the most complete."tour isn't the first time Blue Ivy has collaborated with her parents.

Oscar winner Buffy Sainte-Marie defends heritage as report raises questions about her Indigenous rootsBritney Spears reveals all the ways she secretly rebelled against her conservatorship Olivia Rodrigo didn't know about her chipped tooth until Jimmy Kimmel pointed it out: 'New insecurity unlocked' headtopics.com

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr tease 'emotional' final Beatles song 'Now and Then': 'It was like John was there'Britney Spears says Justin Timberlake's 'Cry Me a River' video 'shattered' her: 'It wasn't like that'

Read more:

EW »

Jay-Z Has to Defend His and Beyoncé’s Status As Cool Parents to Blue IvyThis mother daughter duo is the cutest! Read more ⮕

Jay-Z reveals name his and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy was 'supposed to' haveThe couple nicknamed the little one “Blueberry” before she was born. “It was just natural,” Jay-Z said. “We took the berry off and called her Blue.” Read more ⮕

Jay-Z and Beyonce Almost Chose Different Name for Blue IvyJay-Z revealed that he and Beyonce almost chose a very different name for their daughter Blue Ivy, who was born in January 2012 Read more ⮕

Jay-Z reveals the name he and Beyoncé almost gave daughter Blue IvyJay-Z revealed he and Beyoncé had another moniker set in stone before deciding to name their daughter Blue Ivy Carter due to one very special reason. Read more ⮕

Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy almost had a very different nameCome again? Jay-Z and Beyonce shocked the world when the singer announced her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. And they were again taken aback by her unique name when she arrived five … Read more ⮕

JAY-Z Got 'Goosebumps' Watching Blue Ivy With Beyoncé During ‘Renaissance’ TourJAY-Z opens up in a new interview with Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’ about his daughter, Blue Ivy, performing on stage with his wife and Blue’s mom, Beyoncé. Read more ⮕