Jay Wheeler se atreve con el trap latino en su nuevo álbum 'TRAPPii'

El disco, que consta de 12 canciones y ya está disponible en las plataformas digitales, incluye éxitos como 'Pacto Remix', 'Gangsta Luv', 'Repeat' y 'La Última Canción'. 'Nunca dejaré atrás mi esencia ni la música romántica. Eso es lo que me apasiona, lo que me hace feliz. Pero también hay que demostrar la versatilidad sin quitarle méritos a nadie.

El cantante explicó en un comunicado que el éxito de su canción 'Pacto', que se convirtió en una sensación viral en TikTok con más de 700.000 vídeos creados por los usuarios, influyó en su decisión de profundizar en el trap latino. 'Pasaron muchas cosas increíbles con 'Pacto' y me encargué de seguir esa misma línea en base a lo que mis fans me estaban pidiendo', comentó.

