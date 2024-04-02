Jay Leno files for conservatorship over wife's estate due to her dementia diagnosis

In January, veteran comedian and retired talk show host Jay Leno filed for conservatorship over his wife Mavis' estate, a decision he deferred out of respect for his longtime bride who is battling dementia. Fox News Digital obtained new documents filed by Mavis' court-appointed council, Ronald E. Ostrin, which noted her current condition. Ostrin consulted with her neurologist, Dr.

Hart Cohen, who shared that in addition to having advanced dementia, Mavis 'sometimes does not know her husband Jay, nor her date of birth.' 'She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago,' it reads. JAY LENO FILED FOR CONSERVATORSHIP FOR 'PROTECTION' OF WIFE'S ESTATE DUE TO HER DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS: EXPERT Following a car accident in 2018, Mavis consulted with Cohen, whom she still sees now. 'According to Dr. Cohen,' Ostrin writes, 'Mr. Leno loves his wife very much, and waited to bring this matter out of respect to he

