Javonte Green's Career Highs Lead Bulls to Victory Over Knicks

Javonte Green set career highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 108-100 on Friday night. Green, who spent much of the season in the G League, had the crowd roaring with his explosiveness and dunks. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 and had 10 assists while Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Andre Drummond grabbed 16 boards, and the Bulls overcame a big effort by Jalen Brunson to win the first of three meetings between the two teams over the final 10 days of the regular season. Ninth-place Chicago leads Atlanta by a game in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker, would host a play-in game if they finish with identical records. Brunson had 35 points and 11 assists, but New York â tied with Orlando for the fourth-best record in the East â lost for the fourth time in five games. Chicago led by 20 in the second quarte

