Jason Voorhees Gets Energy Boost With ‘Friday the 13th’ G Fuel Collector's Box

Horror has been absolutely killing it over the last decade.

The Big Picture While Friday the 13th fans have been basically left out of the horror renaissance in the last decade thanks to an ownership battle, Jason Voorhees has been getting creative to keep his brand alive. This recently included a partnership with G Fuel who’s making products based on the slasher icon. The popular energy drink company has already announced a new flavor Hack ‘N’ Slash Fruit Punch which is exclusive to GNC stores and now, the company has just unveiled their Hack ‘N’ Slash collectors box.

This new bundle includes a 40 serving Hack ‘N’ Slash energy tub and a 24 ounce G Fuel X Friday the 13th tall stainless steel shaker cup. G Fuel teased this blood-red partnership saying, “Inspired by the legendary Friday the 13th franchise and featuring artwork of slasher icon Jason Voorhees himself, this chilling combination of grapefruit, lime, orange, lemon, passionfruit, tangerine, and blood orange is formulated to help you get the Game-Changing energy boost you need to make your escape!” The box will be available to purchase on Friday, October 13. You heard that right. To make the Halloween festivities even more haunting, the next Friday the 13th falls in the spookiest month of the year. So while you’re doing your next Friday the 13th marathon, G Fuel will keep you alert just in case of a Jason Voorhees attack. There are 12 films in the series after all.

Horror has been absolutely killing it over the last decade. With franchises like Scream, Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hellraiser, and Chucky coming back in grand fashion, you’d think Friday the 13th would be quick to follow. However, a lawsuit between the original film’s writer Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunningham which concluded in late 2021 prevented any potential projects from going forward as both parties claimed they own the rights to Friday the 13th.

What's Next for the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise? After a handful of years Miller “won” retaining domestic rights for the first film, but not the sequels since he didn’t work on them. As a result, the franchise was stuck in limbo for the majority of the 2010s. Even the fan-favorite Friday the 13th: The Game was prevented from getting any further content updates. At the moment, he franchise is split into two. Miller is working on the prequel series Crystal Lake for peacock, releasing sometime in 2024, while Cunningham is working on a new film in the series. There hasn’t been a new entry in the franchise since the 2009 remake, so it has been exciting for horror fans to know that their Jason drought is almost over. There’s also a new video game in the works.

The first nine Friday the 13th films are currently streaming on Max. Until then, you can sign up for the waitlist for the Hack ‘N’ Slash collector’s box on G-Fuel’s website.