Jason Statham Stings Bad Guys With a Vengeance in First 'The Beekeeper' Trailer

The Big Picture After saying goodbye to his fellow action stars with the recently released Expend4bles, it's time for Jason Statham to join a new organization with The Beekeeper. MGM shared the first trailer for David Ayer's upcoming action thriller that shows the star on a quest for revenge against the company behind a phishing scam.

Before he enacts bloody vengeance, Statham's character was a literal beekeeper helping an older woman tend to her hives and bring life back to the land around her home. When she falls victim to a phishing scam, however, she loses everything and takes her own life. A grief-stricken Statham responds by burning down one of the company's headquarters in the name of the woman he saw as family.

In case Meg 2: The Trench or Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre wasn't enough bombastic Statham action for audiences, The Beekeeper promises even more. That means plenty of high-octane shootouts and close-quarters combat coupled with more ridiculous scenes like tying a bad guy to a car as it careens off of a bridge or using honey to light someone on fire.

Who's Involved in Making 'The Beekeeper'? Ayer's latest marks his first collaboration with Statham, but he's no stranger to working with big action stars or franchises.

Working opposite Statham is Oscar winner Jeremy Irons who's fresh off an appearance in DC's The Flash as well as The Cello with Tobin Bell. Joining them is a strong supporting group including The Umbrella Academy alum Emmy Raver-Lampman alongside Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, and Phylicia Rashad.

