Jason Mraz Is ‘Pushing Myself to the Edge’ Physically on 'DWTS'

Jason Mraz is dedicated to his Dancing With the Stars training, which is nothing like he’s done before.

“This show is the hardest thing I’ve done,” Mraz, 46, captioned a Saturday, October 7, TikTok video while in the rehearsal studio with pro partner Daniella Karagach. “There are no days off. Physically, I am pushing myself to the edge.”In the clip, the Grammy winner and Karagach, 30, perfected part of their jive for the Tuesday, October 10, live show.

Mraz has fast become one of the frontrunners on season 32 of the ballroom competition. During last week’s performance, his Latin Night rumba earned a score of 24 out of 30 — and judge Bruno Tonioli called him a contestant to watch. headtopics.com

“I've just been waiting for critique, so to continue to get flattery from the judges, it’s giving me confidence, but it's also making me nervous,” Mraz exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 2.

While Mraz’s efforts are paying off on the dance floor, it wasn’t always his dream to join the competition. “I can't say it's something I've wanted to do for a while, but I have enjoyed writing music for dance because I love watching an audience dance,” he previously told Us in September. “But I feel because of that I've needed to really explore dance to see what's possible in songwriting. headtopics.com

Mraz jokingly added at the time that Karagach — who previously won DWTS season 30 with Iman Shumpert — had already started encouraging him to “do some pretty outrageous things.” He quipped, “I might be scared of getting hurt!” Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach on ‘Dancing With the Stars.

