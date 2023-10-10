Jason Momoa's New DC Universe Role After Aquaman Teased, Rumors Of James Gunn Talks Confirmed

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A new extensive report confirms that there have been talks about Jason Momoa returning as a different character in James Gunn's DC Universe after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As the final official installment from the slowly phased-out DCEU, James Wan's sequel has been embroiled in a few controversies.
While the film marks the end of the road for Momoa's King of Atlantis, it doesn't mean that it will be the last time that the actor will be involved in the DC franchise. Per a new report from Variety, he has been in talks with Gunn and Peter Safran to join the revamped DC Universe as a different character — Lobo.
Momoa may return, just not as Aquaman. Sources say the actor has engaged in talks to play Lobo, either in the 2025 reboot "Superman: Legacy," written and directed by Gunn, or in a standalone film. How Lobo Could Fit Into Superman: Legacy And The DC Universe Momoa has been vocal about wanting to take a crack at the iconic DC Comics villain. However, since he was already committed to playing Aquaman in the DCEU, there was skepticism about the chances of him being able to fulfill that goal.
Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo was first introduced in the early '80s, but it wasn't until the '90s that the character was reworked as an antihero bounty hunter, who is known for his potty mouth and devil-may-care attitude.