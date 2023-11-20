Jason Momoa Returns to Host Saturday Night Live

He’s our biggest host of season 49—literally. Six-foot-four superstar Jason Momoa returned for his second hosting gig on this week’s Saturday Night Live, with musical performances by Canadian pop star Tate McRae. (He previously hosted back in 2018, with Mumford and Sons as his musical guest). This time around, he’s promoting his Marvel sea-quel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theaters on Friday, December 22.

For Momoa maniacs, consider it a very early Christmas gift, especially given that this is technically this year’s Thanksgiving episode. (The November 25th edition will be a re-run of the Bad Bunny ep, with the show to return live on December 2 with host Emma Stone.) Alas, despite clear gameness from the jolly buff giant, this week’s sketches couldn’t quite match his enthusias





